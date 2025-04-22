2025 Celebrate Hoover Day on tap for this Saturday, April 26

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney A band performs live music at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The city of Hoover’s annual citywide Celebrate Hoover Day is this Saturday, April 26, at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road.

People are invited to come to the park between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for live music by the More Cowbell band, carnival rides, food trucks, inflatables, a Euro bungee, petting zoo and pony rides.

The Hoover police and fire departments will have fire trucks and specialty vehicles and equipment on display, and visitors will have a chance to sample snag a piece of a 10-foot-wide apple pie cooked in a giant oven.

Businesses and other organizations will have an exhibitor tent set up with giveaway items, and people will have an opportunity to bring paper to be shredded by the Gone For Good nonprofit in the parking lot at Spain Park High School.

If the event gets rained out, Celebrate Hoover Day will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 27.

