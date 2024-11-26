Wobble before you gobble: 2024 Turkey Trot opportunities in Hoover

× Expand The 2024 Ross Bridge Turkey Trot 5K is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, followed by a 1-mile fun run at 8:45 a.m.

If you’re looking for something to do Thanksgiving morning in Hoover, several Hoover communities are holding Turkey Trot 5K runs:

The Preserve is having its 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K run and walk at 7 a.m, starting and ending at The Preserve Town Hall. There is no registration required, but runners and walkers are asked to bring one to two canned goods for donation to a local food pantry.

Ross Bridge is having its fourth annual Turkey Trot 5K at 8 a.m. The cost to register is $20, and the run starts and ends at Ross Park at 3830 Ross Park Drive. There also is a 1-mile run at 8:45 a.m. that costs $10 to register. Register here.

Lake Wilborn is having its inaugural Turkey Trot 5K at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Registration for that one cost $16.90-$22.20 and benefits St. Jude's Children's Hospital. However, there was a cap on the number of participants, and registration already has closed.