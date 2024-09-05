2024 Taste of Shelby County to be held Sept. 12 in Inverness

× Expand File photo Chuy's staff give out chips and queso to guests at a previous Taste of Shelby County fundraiser for the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

The 2024 Taste of Shelby County, an annual fundraiser for the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation, will be held on Sept. 12.

The event, which allows ticket holders to eat and drink from a wide variety of food vendors, will be held at the Inverness Country Club from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re really excited about this year,” said Bethany Ivey, executive director of the foundation. “It’s a great event that brings together the community.”

The proceeds of the event go to the foundation, which helps to fund grants the group gives to students, teachers and staff in the Shelby County school system. Last year, the group gave out more than $38,000 in grants.

The event will have approximately 20 vendors offering a wide range for food.

Tickets cost $50 for pre-purchase, $60 at the door and $75 for a VIP ticket.

Vendors participating include: