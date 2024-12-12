2024 Lights on the Bluff tour set for Saturday, Dec. 14

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Christmas lights decorate a house on Park Avenue in Bluff Park in 2020.

People who like to look at Christmas lights may want to take advantage of the 2024 Lights on the Bluff event being put on by the Church on the Bluff this Saturday, Dec. 14.

Between 5 and 7 p.m., church members will take guests on a hayride tour of what are deemed some of the best Christmas lights in Bluff Park. As people wait their turn for the hayride, they can cook hot dogs and roast marshmallows over an open fire or warm up with some hot chocolate.

There also will be birthday cupcakes and boiled peanuts, and children will have an opportunity to make Christmas ornament and take them home with them. Visitors also can have a family photo taken.

The entire event is free. The Church on the Bluff is at 2211 McGwier Drive. For more information, call 205-822-3240.