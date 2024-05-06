2024 Kitty Kat Haven 5K Meow-A-Thon set for May 18

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Runners participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center in Hoover plans to hold its 2024 5K Meow-A-Thon & 1-Mile Whisker Walk on Saturday, May 18, at Veterans Park.

It’s a fundraiser for the no-kill, cage-free shelter for cats and kittens. Check-in starts at 7 a.m., and the 5K is at 8 a.m, with a 1-mile walk/run following at 9:30 a.m.

The cost to participate is $25 ($15 for children 10 and younger) for the 5K and $15 ($5 for children 10 and younger) for the 1-mile walk/run through May 17. The price increases $5 on the day of the race. Prizes will be given for the top overall 5K male and female runners and top three male and female winners in age groups. Register at runsignup.com/meowathon.