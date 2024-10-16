2024 Katztoberfest is set for Thursday, Oct. 17 at Brock's Gap Brewing Co.

× Expand Image courtesy of Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue The 2024 Katztoberest is Thursday, Oct. 17, at Brock's Gap Brewing Co. in Hoover, Alabama.

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center in Hoover is having its sixth annual Katztoberfest event this Thursday night, Oct. 17, at the Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. in Trace Crossings.

There will be live music, cornhole, a food truck, beer, vendors, cat trivia and a raffle. The total event is 5 to 9 p.m., and the traditional folk music will be provided by Haleigh Black and Carter Laney — a violin and guitar duo — from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Brock’s Gap food truck serves items that include pizza, cheeseburers, philly cheesesteak, grilled chicken sandwiches, conecuh dogs, chicken fingers, wings, french fries, chips and queso and pork rinds.

Some of the merchandise vendors coming include Scentsy, Wolfie Tango Foxtrot and Pots for Paws. Another will be 13-year-old Lando Aldridge, who has a business called Hats for Cats in which he makes items such as fleece hats, pet toys and pet beds. He’ll be giving all proceeds from all his sales at this event to Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, said Rita Bowman, the executive director for the cat rescue center.

Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. also will give a portion of its sales of a particular drink to Kitty Kat Haven, she said.

Last year’s Katztoberfest raised a little more than $5,000, Bowman said.

Kitty Kat Haven also is selling raffle tickets for two sets of two tickets to this year’s Alabama-Auburn game on Nov. 30 in Tuscaloosa, one set close behind the Auburn bench and one set close behind the Alabama bench. The raffle tickets cost $10 for one ticket, $40 for five tickets, $80 for 10 tickets, $125 for $15 tickets, $150 for 18 tickets and $170 for 20 tickets. The raffle drawing will be done on Oct. 30, Bowman said.

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center is a feline-only rescue center at 3432 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover.

'The rescue center is a cage-free, no-kill shelter that has about 55 cats in it, plus another 325 or so cats and kittens in foster homes awaiting adoption, Bowman said.

Kitty Kat Haven last year placed 825 cats and kittens in homes and so far this year has placed 566, said Kim Tyler, the rescue center’s vice president and foster coordinator. Since the nonprofit was first opened in 2016, it has saved and found homes for almost 6,000 cats and kittens, Tyler said.

For more information, go to kittykathaven.org.