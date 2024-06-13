2024 Hoover Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday at Hoover library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover-AHEAD The Birmingham Youth and Young Adult Fellowship Choir Praise Ensemble sings at the 2023 Juneteenth celebration at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover-AHEAD (Ambassadors for Hoover Equity and Diversity) group this Saturday, June 15, is putting on its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration at the Hoover Public Library.

The event, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in the 1860s, is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include storytelling, kids arts and crafts, educational presentations and music and dance performances.

Returning again for their fourth appearance at the event is the Sahi On Ko Djony Dance Company, an African drum and dance troupe. Also making return appearances this year are the Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir and a combined high school mass choir made up of students from Hoover High School and Ramsey High School.

This year’s poster and event art was designed by Lamon Jarmon, a student at Hoover High School who recently won Hoover-AHEAD’s Black History Month reflection contest. Chef Edwin Kennar will be catering a special Juneteenth-inspired lunch for purchase at the event.

“I grew up in Oklahoma, and out there Juneteenth is a fact of life and always celebrated,” said Withrow Newell, an ambassador and event committee chair for Hoover-AHEAD, which was founded in 2019. “But coming to the Deep South, it’s surprising a lot of people don’t know about Juneteenth. It’s such a beautiful and truly American story.”

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, started on June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and that enslaved African Americans were now free. This announcement came 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.

Juneteenth celebrations have since evolved, becoming a symbol of African American freedom and a day for honoring Black history and culture.

More information and a schedule of events can be found at hoover-ahead.com/juneteenth-2024. Free tickets can be secured at givebutter.com/JC2024, where participants may also pre-order and pay for their lunch online prior to the event.