2024 Head Over Teal 5K & 10K to battle gynecologic cancer is this Saturday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 190921_Head_Over_Teal_JA_10 Ribbons are placed on the lawn of The Preserve Town Center in honor of women who died of gynecologic cancer at the 2019 Head Over Teal 5K, 10K and Family Fall Festival in The Preserve community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, which focuses on early detection research, awareness education and support services for gynecologic cancer patients and families, is putting on its 15th annual Head Over Teal 5K and 10K this Saturday in The Preserve community in Hoover.

Both the 5K and 10K start at 8 a.m. near the Preserve Town Center and will be followed by fall-themed activities that include live music, games, face painting, crazy hairdos, food and beverages.

participate is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K (or $30 for a “sleep in” option with a donation only).

Parking is at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 4600 Preserve Parkway, with shuttle service to and from the race site starting at 6:30 a.m.

Pets and strollers are welcome in the races. The races will occur rain or shine, warm or cold, organizers said. However, organizers say they reserve the right to cancel in extreme circumstances with no refunds of registration fees.

In addition to registration fees, participants have the opportunity to raise funds for the foundation individually or as a team in conjunction with their participation in the race. Lead race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card, and participants are encouraged to share about the event on social media with the hashtag #headoverteal.

“Head Over Teal is instrumental in carrying out the foundation’s pursuit of early detection research funding, community empowerment through gynecologic cancer awareness, and emotional and financial support services,” said Irene Goddard, development director for the foundation, in a press release.

People can register for the Head Over Teal 5K or 10K at thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.

Also, a new element of the event this year is to get people to pledge to run or walk 30 miles in 30 days. Online registration for that effort is at runsignup.com/30milesin30dayslcbf.