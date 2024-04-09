2024 Celebrate Hoover Day set for April 27 at Veterans Park

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The More Cowbell band plays at the 2023 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The 2024 Celebrate Hoover Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, at Veterans Park.

The citywide celebration, to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include live music by the band More Cowbell, a car show by the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Car Club, children’s games, a petting zoo, pony rides and airbrush tattoos, said Kelly Peoples, the city’s events manager.

The Hoover police and fire departments should have their specialty equipment and vehicles on display, and businesses and other organizations working with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce will have an exhibitor tent, she said. The event always includes food trucks, and volunteers will be handing out servings from a 10-foot-wide apple pie cooked in a giant oven.

Also, the organization Gone for Good will provide paper shredding services in the parking lot of Spain Park High School.

