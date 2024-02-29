2024 Arbor Day event to include new Japanese Maple Trail, Aromi garden

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover People check out trees given away at the city of Hoover's 2023 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

The city of Hoover has teamed up with the Hoover Beautification Board for the city’s 25th annual Arbor Day Celebration this weekend at Aldridge Gardens.

This year’s celebration, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the public gardens at 3530 Lorna Road, will include the introduction of a new Japanese Maple Trail and a new Aromi garden. Aromi is a deciduous azalea hybrid bred by the late Dr. Gene Aromi, a botanist from Mobile.

“Eddie Aldridge planted all kinds of flowers out there,” said Colin Conner, the horticulture and urban forestry manager for the city of Hoover. “David Doggett is one of our volunteers here who found it [Aromi] here one day, and we created a collection.”

This year, the city will give away 800 trees at the Arbor Day celebration, available for free while supplies last. There will be 11 species of trees, including black gum, bald cypress, vitex, sweet bay magnolia, dawn redwood, American fringetree, Eastern mayhaw, willow oak, Southern red oak, Sioux crepe myrtle and Catawba crepe myrtle.

“Colin is going to have a crew of people there to help you pick out the right tree for you,” said Louise Billings, co-chairwoman for the Hoover Beautification Board’s Arbor Day Committee. “The trees will have QR codes that you can scan and get more information on, and Doggett will be speaking about how to plant and care for trees.”

Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Artist Nelson Grice stands beside his 9-foot-tall sculpture "Long Tall Silly" that was installed at Aldridge Gardens on Feb. 5 and will be unveiled there publicly at Hoover's Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The celebration also will include the unveiling of a new 9-foot-tall, 700-pound bronze sculpture called “Long Tall Silly” and created by retired Hoover City Schools teacher Nelson Grice. It was installed at Aldridge Gardens on Feb. 5.

“It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” Conner said. “It looks like a giant heron or stork. It’s really neat.”

Billings said this year’s event is going to have an expanded focus on the environment, with participation by organizations such as the Environmental Education Group and Jefferson County Master Gardeners. Billings said one participant has particularly surprised her: Myla Southall, a student at Berry Middle School.

“Last year, she approached us and asked if she could have a table to educate people about river quality,” Billings said. “This year she’s going to have a table to talk about the benefits of home composting.”

Conner said Hoover’s annual Arbor Day focus includes a three-week series of activities at local schools, a fourth grade essay contest and seventh grade poster contest. The theme for the essay and poster contests is “A Day in the Life of Your Favorite Tree,” Billings said.

“We will choose a winner from each Hoover city school and then an overall winner, and all of the winners will have their essays and posters displayed at the event,” Billings said.

Included in the children’s activities Saturday will be a storytelling event at 9:30 a.m., followed by a take-home craft event where children can make a birdseed ornament.

For the 25th year in a row, Hoover also will be recognized as a “Tree City” as part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program, with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato issuing a proclamation for Arbor Day at the event.

“To be recognized as a Tree City, four criteria have to be met,” Conner said. “A city has to celebrate Arbor Day, have a tree board, have a community tree ordinance and spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry.”

Billings, who moved to Hoover from Texas eight years ago, said she has been impressed with the city’s beautiful scenery and respect for nature, which Arbor Day is all about.

“This is such an easy place for gardeners,” Billings said. “Alabama’s got it, and they keep it a secret.”

Editor's note: This story was updated at 7:31 p.m. to correct the end time for the Arbor Day celebration to 1 p.m.