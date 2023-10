× Expand Image from Ross Bridge Farmers Market Facebook page

The Ross Bridge Farmers Market this Friday, Oct. 27, is having its annual Bark It Market.

The event at 2101 Grand Ave. is scheduled to run from 4 to 8 p.m. and will include live music, food trucks, shopping opportunities, face painting for children and a pet parade costume contest.

The parade contest winner receives a goodie basket from Ashley’s Pampered Pups. The parade starts at 6 p.m.