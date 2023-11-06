2023 Jingle Bell Run planned for Dec. 9 at Veterans Park

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Runners line up for the start of the 2022 Jingle Bell Run at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

The Arthritis Foundation is putting on its annual Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Veterans Park in Hoover to raise money for the foundation and give people an opportunity to exercise and show holiday spirit at the same time.

Runners, walkers and their pets in the 5K are encouraged to dress up in holiday costumes, but it’s not required. Each runner will be given a race T-shirt and jingle bells.

The festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with day-of registration and packet pickup, followed by an opening ceremony at 8 a.m., costume contest for individuals, groups and pets at 8:30 a.m.; warm-up at 8:45, lineup at 8:50 and the race start at 9 a.m.

The cost to run the race with a timing chip is $45 through Dec. 8, or you can run without the timing chip for $40. Either way, the cost goes up $5 after Dec. 8.

But participants, either as individuals or teams, are invited to raise additional money for the foundation by asking for donations in connection with the race.

Finisher medals will be given to all participants who complete the race, and additional medals will be given out to top finishers in various age groups afterward at the post-race celebration. Dogs and strollers are welcome in the 5K.

Last year’s Jingle Bell Run drew about 550 people and raised about $75,000, said Kelly Maliska, executive director for the Arthritis Foundation. As of late last week, 233 people had registered. The goal this year is to attract at least 800 runners and walkers and raise $115,000, she said.

For more information, contact Maliska at kmaliska@arthritis.org or 470-440-2856 or go to events.arthritis.org.