2023 Circle of Love 5K is this Saturday at Veterans Park

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Runners take off from the start line at the inaugural Circle of Love 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The run and walk was organized by The Circle of Love Foundation and sponsored by Lake Homes Realty, RealSource Title Insurance and Real Estate Closings, and Founders Advisors.

The Circle of Love Foundation is hosting its second annual 5K fundraiser at Veterans Park in Hoover this Saturday, March 18, to help children in area shelters throughout central Alabama.

The race starts at 9 a.m. and is for people of all ages and fitness levels, organizers said. The cost to participate is $35, with proceeds going to pay for backpacks filled with school supplies and other necessities for children in shelters and other children in need.

The Trak Shak will oversee race logistics again this year.

“Having the proper school supplies is essential for children to head on the path to success in life,” said Doris Phillips, founder and president of The Circle of Love Foundation, in a press release. “Every cent raised from this 5K and other initiatives goes directly to helping children in need. We are delighted to have Regions as our primary sponsor this year and appreciate their emphasis on education readiness. Our missions definitely align.”

Phillips is the president and founder of RealSource Title Insurance and Real Estate Closings and chief operating officer of Lake Homes Realty, which is headed by her husband, Glenn Phillips. Both companies are actively involved in the Circle of Love 5K.

Other fundraisers The Circle of Love Foundation has are a back-to-school drive and Christmas toy drive. Last year, the foundation collected nearly 500 backpacks (a record) and enough Christmas gifts for 700 children, the nonprofit said.

Since the beginning of the foundation in 2004, it has touched the lives of more than 9,000 children, the organization said.