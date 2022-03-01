2022 Taste of Teal Gala set for March 5 to fight gynecologic cancer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lloyd Beard About 340 people attended the 2018 Taste of Teal fundraiser for the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, raising money for gynecologic cancer awareness and research, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on March 10, 2018.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is holding its annual Taste of Teal Gala to raise money for gynecologic cancer research and awareness and support for patients and survivors on Saturday, March 5 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Wynfrey ballroom, features a seated dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions and casino games.

The foundation also will present four “Legacy of Laura” awards to a company and three individuals for the hope, compassion and positivity they have brought to the lives of gynecologic cancer patients and survivors. This year’s award winners are:

Corporate Honoree: Alabama Oncology

Alabama Oncology is a community-based physician practice that provides patients with increased access to integrated, evidence-based cancer care and clinical research throughout central Alabama. The practice is dedicated to the health and well-being of patients with cancer and blood disorders and strives to provide outstanding care while being respectful and sensitive to the individual needs of each patient. The practice also provides specialized services in gynecologic oncology and complicated gynecological surgical cases.

Health Care Hero: Kaitlin Rector

Described as an excellent nurse and a wonderful human, Rector works with gynecologic cancer patients at a UAB gynecology clinic. Known for her work ethic, calm personality, and ability to get the job done, she helps patients leave the clinic each day feeling confident, as she has coached countless patients through surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, palliative care and hospice, according to the foundation. “She truly goes on a journey with each patient — all while providing patience, compassion, efficiency and her full heart and soul,” a statement provided by the foundation said.

Caregiver: Beth Blackburn

Blackburn has provided care to two women battling ovarian cancer. She has lost one loved one and continues to provide support for another. “What sets Beth apart is her personal dedication to the foundation’s mission and helping women who are affected by GYN cancers,” a statement from the foundation said. “She has worked tirelessly as a part of CanSurvive and with Cathy Moore to chair and contribute to the ‘Moore Life to Live’ Golf Tournament in order to provide financial support for the women who are victims of this terrible disease.”

Survivor: Joyce Beard

Beard is a longtime volunteer and advocate for the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, participating in foundation events with her daughter even before gynecologic cancer became a reality in her own life. Since her diagnosis of uterine cancer in 2013, Beard has helped promote the foundation through volunteer work, advocacy and even in her workplace, America’s First Federal Credit Union, where she worked for more than 45 years. Beard has consistently promoted awareness of gynecologic cancer through the “A State of Teal” committee and receiving proclamations during Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month in September.

“We are excited to celebrate all four of our deserving Legacy of Laura nominees at Taste of Teal Gala,” foundation Executive Director Ramona Graffeo said in a written statement. “This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds from the event help us further our mission of GYN cancer research, awareness and support.”

Individual tickets for the gala are $150 and include dinner, drinks and casino “play money.” Tables for eight people cost $1,200, and tables for 10 people cost $1,500. Guests will be able to bid on items in both the silent and live auctions with their phones.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal.