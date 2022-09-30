2022 Taste of Hoover set for Oct. 6 at Aldridge

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Christina Hixson serves samples for CakEffect at the 2021 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens.

With more than 200 restaurants in Hoover, it’s hard to get around to all of them, but each year you get a chance to taste food from dozens of them at the Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens.

The 2022 Taste of Hoover is scheduled for Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. and has at least 37 food and beverage establishments scheduled to participate, including at least 29 restaurants and caterers and eight beverage providers, said Tynette Lynch, the CEO of Aldridge Gardens and director of tourism and hospitality for the city.

“We have picked up a few new establishments this year, and we’re excited about that,” Lynch said.

New participants this year include Brock’s Gap Brewing Co., FAB Fruit, Steak ‘n Shake, The Joyful Food Co., Teriyaki Madness and Twin Peaks.

For $50, guests at the event can sample food and drinks from each of the vendors present while listening to music and strolling through the gardens. There’s a $5 discount for members of Aldridge Gardens, and children 12 and younger get in free.

This year, music will be provided by Brendan Young, a Nashville recording artist from the Birmingham area whose native genre is country music. His sound is a balance between old and new country, with influences ranging from older artists such as George Strait and Waylon Jennings to newer artists such as Josh Turner and Chris Young.

Getting restaurants to participate in the event has gotten easier since it began in 2012 because Taste of Hoover has become an established event in town, Lynch said. People enjoy being able to spend a casual night out socializing in the gardens, eating and drinking, she said.

One change this year is the addition of more “designer lighting” because some people said certain areas were a little too dark last year, Lynch said. The event is a bit more spread out than in its early years and has additional seating in areas such as the shade garden.

Tickets will be limited to about 350 people to make sure there is enough food for everyone, Lynch said. The event frequently is a sellout.

Last year’s Taste of Hoover raised about $18,000 for Aldridge Gardens, but the main purpose of the event is not to raise money but to showcase the city’s food and beverage providers, Lynch said.

Here is the complete list of food and beverage providers scheduled to participate as of Sept. 22:

► Baba Java Coffee

► Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar

► Brock’s Gap Brewing Co.

► Buffalo Wild Wings

► CakEffect

► Carrabba’s Italian Grill

► Casual Pint at The Grove

► Chattanooga Whiskey

► Coca-Cola United

► Dread River Distillery

► Edible Arrangements

► Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes

► FAB Fruit

► GRK Street

► International Wines

► Jefferson State Community College Culinary Institute

► Jimmy John’s

► Lemonade Junkeez

► Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen

► Newk’s Eatery

► Pollo Lucas

► R&S Food Services/Yellow Bicycle Catering

► Rock N Roll Sushi

► Santos Coffee

► Savoie Catering

► Saw’s BBQ

► Steak ‘n Shake

► Super Chix

► Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

► Teriyaki Madness

► The Happy Catering Co.

► The Joyful Food Co.

► The Whole Scoop

► Tre Luna Catering

► Twin Peaks

► Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Tickets can be purchased online at aldridgegardens.com.

Taste of Hoover

WHERE: Aldridge Gardens

WHEN: Oct. 6, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COST: $50 per person; $5 discount for Aldridge Gardens members; free for children 12 and younger.

WEB: aldridgegardens.com