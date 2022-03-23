2022 Patton Creek Art Festival set for April 2

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival10 People check out artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Central Alabama Artist Guild is holding its third annual Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center on Saturday, April 2.

This year’s show is slated to feature about 50 artists from a wide range of mediums that include pottery, metal, glass, jewelry, woodworking, watercolors and mixed media, said Jinger Glasgow, chairwoman of the festival.

One of the artists will be Tim Tingle, who is well known for his carvings in trees in Montevallo’s Orr Park.

The festival is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the portion of Main Street next to Barnes & Noble Booksellers, with the street blocked off to prevent vehicular traffic, Glasgow said.

The Nawlins Style Po’boys and Dixie Dogs N Coneys food trucks are slated to be there as well, she said. Admission to the festival is free.

Artists must pass certain standards to be included in the show, and the Central Alabama Artist Guild will award $300 to the artist chosen as best of show. Other cash prizes will be given for first, second and third place in the arts division and crafts division, and two artists will receive honorable mention awards, Glasgow said. The Hoover Arts Alliance also is giving out a $200 award to one of this year’s artists, she said.