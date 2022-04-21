2022 Hope For Autumn Crawfish Boil to feature 4,500 pounds of crawfish

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil11 A crowd watches the OPOV Band perform at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The Hope For Autumn Foundation, which raises money to support families battling childhood cancer and fund childhood cancer research, is holding its 2022 Crawfish Boil on Saturday, April 30.

This is the 15th year for the fundraiser and 10th year as a 501c3 organization, Executive Director Amanda Knerr said.

“We’re just hoping for a great turnout again,” Knerr said. “We really appreciate the support from all of Hoover and especially the Ross Bridge community for making this event work.”

Attendees get to eat all the crawfish, hamburgers and hot dogs they want, along with all the fixings and Pepsi products. This year, organizers have ordered a record 4,500 pounds of crawfish, Knerr said. Preparation is to be overseen by Louisiana native John Hein.

The fundraiser will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. on the grassy area in front of the town center at 2101 Grand Ave., along Ross Bridge Parkway.

Live entertainment will include two bands: Pioneer Chicken Stand (a mixture of Southern, country and rock) from 3 to 6 p.m. and The Undergrounders (a mix of New Orleans brass and Motown soul) from 6 to 9 p.m.

There also will be activities for kids, including bounce houses, hula hoops, face painting, balloon animals and a kids DJ dance party, Knerr said.

Parking with shuttles will be available throughout the event at the Shades Creek Pool in the James Hill sector of Ross Bridge and at The Hamptons pool, but organizers also are encouraging carpooling.

People are allowed to bring coolers, chairs, strollers and blankets. No personal tents are allowed, and all the tents on the main green already are sold out for this year, but 10-by-20-foot tents as of April 21 still were available for rent on the second green for $75. Tent upgrades with a table, five chairs and a cooler with ice also were available for $60 extra.

Tickets for admission, which include food and entertainment, cost $45 for teens and adults and $15 for children ages 5-12.

Last year’s crawfish boil drew about 1,500 people and raised about $175,000 — about $25,000 shy of the near $200,000 raised in 2019, Knerr said.

To order tickets, visit this eventbrite link. For more information, email Knerr at info@hopeforautumnfoundation.org.

See coverage of last year’s boil, including a video, here.