2022 Hoover Restaurant Week set for July 7-17

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. A Village Salad Bowl, Loukoumades, and a Greek-style beef and lamb gyro are a few of the menu items at the authentic Greek restaurant GRK Street on Valleydale Road in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce once again are partnering to promote July 7-17 as the 2022 Hoover Restaurant Week.

This year’s Restaurant Week is being held in conjunction with The World Games, which Mayor Frank Brocato said is fitting because as people from all over the world are coming into town, “you can get the food of the world right here in Hoover, Alabama.”

Brocato said he wants to encourage Hoover residents and the tens of thousands of visitors expected for The World Games softball competitions at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 9-13 to take this opportunity to discover the diverse culinary options in the city and experience Southern hospitality Hoover-style.

He noted that Hoover restaurant offerings include s farm-to-table fresh food, comfort food and international fare, as well as a selection of craft brews, artisan wines and distilled spirits.

More than 35 restaurants are participating this year, offering specials featured at hooverrestaurantweek.com.

A similar number of restaurants participated last year and raised more than $3,000 for Hoover charities, including the Hoover Helps nonprofit that helps feed food-insecure children in the city, Brocato said.

David Cohen, owner of The Whole Scoop ice cream shop and chairman of the Hoover Restaurant Alliance, said the group is very excited about this year’s 11-day event.

Restaurants participating this year include: