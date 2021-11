× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston The Riverchase Galleria holds is annual tree lighting ceremony in the food court on Nov. 10, 2017.

The Riverchase Galleria is scheduled to hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony this Friday night, Nov. 19.

The ceremony is to be held in the food court from 7 to 8 p.m. and will include a variety show called “Letters to Santa” put on by Birmingham Children’s Theatre, according to the mall’s website.