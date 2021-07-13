2021 Patton Creek Art Festival set for July 17

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival09 Karen and David Moses check out glasswork by Cara Adams at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Central Alabama Artist Guild this weekend is putting on its second Patton Creek Art Festival at the Patton Creek shopping center.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature about 40 artists selling a variety of kinds of artwork, including pottery, glass, silver, gem stones, paintings and wood products, said Ginger Glasgow, chairwoman for the show.

“I’ve got some really, really good artists, so it’s going to be exceptionally better every year we do this,” Glasgow said.

This is the second year the group has held an art show in the Patton Creek shopping center. Vendors will be lined up on Main Street in the area where Panera Bread and Wrapsody once were, and that half of Main Street will be blocked off to prevent vehicular traffic, Glasgow said.

The group also has lined up food trucks from Eugene’s Hot Chicken and Big Slice Pizza, as well as an ice cream truck and lemonade vendor, Glasgow said. Admission to the festival is free.

Judges will pick a Best of Show winner, and awards will be given out for three winners in the craft category and three winners in the art category, Glasgow said. The president of the Central Alabama Artist Guild also will pick two honorable mention winners, she said.

Last year’s Patton Creek Art Festival was held March 7, less than a week before Gov. Kay Ivey declared the first state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the artists who came had very good sales, Glasgow said.