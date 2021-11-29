2021 Ho Ho Hoover event to raise money for Hoover Helps

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Helps Chloe Bishop was among several Hoover Belles present for the 2019 Ho Ho Hoover event at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens.

The Hoover Helps nonprofit, which partners with other groups to provide food and clothing for needy children in Hoover, is having its annual Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser this weekend at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens.

The event, scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, is slated to include festive holiday music by the choirs from Hoover and Spain Park high schools and performances from the Hoover High Buccanettes dance team and Spain Park Dazzlers dance team, said Greg and Donna Bishop, the founders of Hoover Helps.

Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway is scheduled to be the mistress of ceremonies.

There also will be refreshments, and Santa Claus will be present for photos and to receive Christmas wish lists, the Bishops said. About 15 nonprofits have decorated Christmas trees that will be on display at the event, each designed to reflect the story of the nonprofit, Donna Bishop said.

The fundraiser also features a silent auction with 21 items or packages, including tickets to events such as the SEC Baseball Tournament, World Games 2022 events and Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Other items include alcoholic beverages, a grill, artwork, fireworks, a basketball signed by Alabama coach Nate Oats and a night’s stay and breakfast at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.

The auction already is open for electronic bidding here through the Hoover Helps Facebook page and soon to be from the Hoover Helps website. Bidding is scheduled to close at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and bidders do not have to be present to win, Greg Bishop said.

The Hoover Randle Home & Gardens is at 2255 Tyler Road. Parking will be available at Shades Mountain Community Church at 2281 Old Tyler Road, with shuttles available to the house.

A limited number of tickets are available for $15, with all proceeds going to Hoover Helps. Children ages 12 and younger get in free.

This is the second Ho Ho Hoover event. The first was held in 2019, but there was not one in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased at hooverhelps.com or aldridgegardens.com. For more information, contact Janet Abernathy at janet.abernathy@hooveralabama.gov or 205-739-6553.