2020 Walk to End Epilepsy goes virtual due to COVID-19

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Between 700 to 800 people showed up for the Alabama Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham in November 2019. The 2020 walk will be virtual.

The Hoover-based Epilepsy Foundation Alabama is going virtual with its third annual Walk to End Epilepsy on Nov. 7.

The first two years, the approximately 1-mile walk was held at Railroad Park in Birmingham, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are being asked to do the walk in their own neighborhood, on their treadmill or wherever they choose, said Sara Franklin, the foundation’s executive director.

The nonprofit group asks people, as individuals or teams, to collect donations to sponsor them in the walk to help the group raise awareness about epilepsy and support research and services for people with the disorder.

The foundation will have an online presentation on the Zoom video conferencing platform for the entire state of Alabama at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7, and people are asked to do their walk after the presentation.

“We are excited to once again bring our Birmingham Walk to End Epilepsy, even if it’s virtual, to those throughout the state of Alabama in order to further engage and mobilize the community to be part of the fight to end epilepsy,” Franklin said in a news release. “Even though the event is online, it strengthens our current efforts and generates funding to help families affected by epilepsy and seizures in our local community.”

About 200 people registered for the first Walk to End Epilepsy in Birmingham and raised about $13,700 in 2018, Franklin said. Last year, 700 to 800 people came out to Railroad Park and raised more than $61,000, she said.

This year’s goal was $52,500, but as of Oct. 21, 285 people and 38 teams had already raised $72,415, according to the organization’s website.

There is no registration fee, but individuals who raise $50 or more will receive a Walk to End Epilepsy T-shirt. To sign up for the walk or for more information, go to walktoendepilepsy.org/birmingham.