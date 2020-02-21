2020 Patriot Shootout aims to raise $50,000 for scholarships

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Williams/Chip Shots Photography. 2019_Patriot_Shootout_of_AL1 Golfers take time to remember fallen military members during the 2019 Patriot Shootout of Alabama at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Hoover. × 2 of 2 Expand Patriot Shootout of Alabama info. Prev Next

The Folds of Honor Foundation will hold its fourth annual Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament and dinner at Greystone Golf and Country Club on March 29-30.

The national foundation provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of U.S. military service members who died or were disabled while serving in the military.

Last year’s Patriot Shootout of Alabama drew about 72 donors and sponsors who collectively gave about $21,000 in scholarship money for spouses and children of service members from Alabama, said Russell Redford Jr., chairman of the tournament. That was enough to fund the maximum amount of $5,000 for four scholarship recipients, Redford said.

This year, organizers hope to attract 84 golfers and sponsors and raise $50,000 for 10 scholarships, he said.

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has awarded more than 24,000 scholarships to recipients in all 50 states, including more than 700 scholarships in Alabama, Redford said.

“While we continue to touch more Alabama military families, our work is not complete until we leave no military family behind,” he said.

The cost to participate is $500 per player or $2,000 for a team of four and includes a reception and dinner on Sunday night at the clubhouse at the Greystone Founders course, plus golf, snacks during the round and dinner afterward, Redford said. A veteran is invited to play for free with each team, some of whom are disabled.

This year’s speaker is Alex McIntosh, a Houston man who lost his son and several members of his son’s Army platoon in Afghanistan to a suicide bomber.