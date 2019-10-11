2019 Taste of Hoover raises $15,000 for Aldridge Gardens

× 1 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 1 Sherrell Moore of Jake's Soul Food Cafe serves jerk chicken to Nick Brown at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 2 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 2 Teresa Pocopanni of Gourmet Pantry Catering serves augolemono soup, a Greek soup, at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, as Jay Pocopanni watches. × 3 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 3 About 325 people attended the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 4 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 4 Blackberry cheesecake from Merk's Tavern & Kitchen was among many dishes offered at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 5 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 5 The Birmingham Heritage Band provides entertainment at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 6 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 6 About 325 people attended the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 7 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 7 Madison Harvel, a student in the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute, stirs a Mediterranean-style stew containing mussels, shrimp and cod at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 8 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 8 Madison Harvel, a student in the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute, stirs a Mediterranean-style stew containing mussels, shrimp and cod at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 9 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 9 Sushi by Rock N Roll Sushi was one of many dishes offered at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 10 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 10 Cardell Davis serves cupcakes and popcorn for CakEffect at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 11 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 11 These cupcakes from CakEffect were among many dishes offered at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 12 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 12 Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy checks out food offered by Merk's Tavern & Kitchen at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 13 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 13 About 325 people attended the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 14 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 14 George Washington plays the trumpet with the Birmigham Heritage Band at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 15 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 15 The Birmingham Heritage Band provides entertainment at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. In the foreground on saxophone are Carl Snow and Angela Ghossein. × 16 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 16 Dianne Joseph of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, enjoys two of her grandchildren, Madeline Toth, at left, and Scarlett Miller, in her lap, at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 17 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 17 Guests at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, included, from left, Cindy Berry, Isaac Eggers and Elaine Eggers, all of Hoover, and Nancy Carlisle of the Corner community in north Jefferson County. × 18 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 18 Celeste Gable of the Brook Highland community in north Shelby County samples a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. × 19 of 19 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 19 About 325 people attended the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Prev Next

The food and drinks were flowing and the lights were glowing at the 2019 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens Thursday night.

About 325 people showed up at the fundraiser for the gardens and sampled fare from 27 food and drink providers. The event raised an estimated $15,000 for Aldridge Gardens, said Tynette Lynch, CEO for the facility and director of tourism and hospitality for the city.

Lynch said she was happy with the turnout, and the mild weather made for a pleasant experience. The Birmingham Heritage Band provided music as people ate and mingled.

“It’s so unique to me because people come to stay rather than just grab some food and go," Lynch said. “I see more people are bringing their kids.” Children 12 and younger get in free.

Dianne Joseph of the Bluff Park community said she and her extended family have attended for several years and always enjoy it. The strawberry shortcake sundae from The Whole Scoop was the favorite for her granddaughter, Madeline Toth.

Tommy Hudson of Mountain Brook and Cathy Pilcher of Trussville said this was their third time to come to the Taste of Hoover. “It’s always wonderful,” Pilcher said.

“It’s just a casual, friendly atmosphere, and fortunately tonight, the weather was pleasant,” Hudson said.

Pilcher said she particularly enjoyed the spinach and artichoke dip and bread pudding from Tre Luna Catering, while Hudson was fond of the caramel ice cream from The Whole Scoop and sushi from Rock N Roll Sushi.

Bradford and Mallory Evens brought their 17-month-old daughter, Lydia, with them for their first visit to the event. They, too, liked the sushi, and the offerings from the Dread River Distilling Co. “Their drinks were delicious,” Bradford Evens said.

Tickets for the event cost $45 for members of Aldridge Gardens and $50 for non-members.

Here’s a complete list of the restaurants, caterers and drink providers who participated: