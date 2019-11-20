2019 Lights on the Bluff to feature Christmas carol sing-along

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Church on the Bluff. Lights on the Bluff People go on a hayride to see Christmas lights in the Bluff Park community at a previous Lights on the Bluff event put on by the Church on the Bluff, formerly known as Bluff Park Baptist Church. × 2 of 2 Expand Lights on the Bluff info. Prev Next

The Church on the Bluff is holding its 12th annual Lights on the Bluff community Christmas event Saturday, Dec. 14, but this year’s event will be slightly different.

Instead of having a live nativity scene outside the church at the beginning of the event, the community is invited to come inside the church sanctuary for a Christmas carol sing-along from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Tony Barber said.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m., guests will move outside for a chance to ride around the community on a hayride, looking at nearby Christmas lights. The hayrides last about 15 minutes, Barber said.

While people wait their turn for the hayride, or after they finish, they can roast hot dogs or marshmallows over a fire pit and drink hot chocolate and apple cider. The church also will have hot dogs ready to eat for those who don’t want to roast their own, he said. Boiled peanuts also will be available.

In addition, the church will have a place where children can make their own Christmas tree ornaments to take home, along with a photo station with Christmas decor.

Organizers expect about 200 people to attend, Barber said. “It gets a little bigger every year,” he said.

The entire Lights on the Bluff event is free. The church is at 2211 McGwier Drive.