2019 Galleria Christmas tree lighting to have ‘Frozen’ theme

The Riverchase Galleria will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony to usher in the holiday shopping season Nov. 8.

The event will be in the mall’s food court and this year will have a “Frozen” theme in conjunction with the scheduled Nov. 22 release of the “Frozen II” movie, Galleria General Manager Mike White said.

Mall officials will use the occasion to officially turn on the lights on the large Christmas tree in the food court and to welcome Santa Claus, who is a regular guest at the mall, to visit with children throughout the Christmas season. There also will be live entertainment.

Eunice Elliott, a morning co-anchor on the WVTM-13 TV station in Birmingham and stand-up comedian, will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato also is scheduled to be present.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and should last one to 1.5 hours, White said.