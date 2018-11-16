2018 Bluff Park Community Thanksgiving Service set for this Sunday

× Expand Erica Techo Bluff Park UMC Bluff Park United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama

The 2018 Bluff Park Community Thanksgiving Service is scheduled for this Sunday, Nov. 18, at Bluff Park United Methodist Church.

Four churches are participating in the service, scheduled for 5 p.m: Bluff Park United Methodist, Church on the Bluff, Shades Crest Baptist Church and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

The Rev. Brian Lee, the senior pastor at Shades Crest Baptist Church, will give the Thanksgiving message. There also will be prayers, singing and Scripture reading. An offering will be taken to benefit the food bank at The Ministry Center at Green Springs, and a reception will be held in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. The public is invited.