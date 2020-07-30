16th annual Save the O’s goes virtual

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Save the O's 5K 2019 15 Runners make their way along the course of the 2019 Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover. × 2 of 2 Expand 2020 Save the O’s 5K and 1-mile fun run information. Prev Next

The 16th annual Save the O’s 5K and 1-mile fun run will still take place this year but will look a little different. Instead of taking place in Greystone, the event will be virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Aug. 22.

The event began 16 years ago by Johnny Johnson as a way to celebrate the life of his wife Lori Johnson, who passed away from ovarian cancer. Save the O’s Virtual 5K is more than just a run or walk — it’s a celebration of community and a way to honor survivors and caregivers and to memorialize those who have lost their lives due to the disease.

Ashley Thompson took over as the executive director for Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation in March and said the decision was made to go virtual in order to keep everyone safe.

“We have the date set for Aug. 22, but registrants can run it whenever they want to,” Thompson said. “We will honor Lori Johnson’s memory on the 22nd. This year will look a little different, and we won’t have the silent auction component, but we still wanted to continue the tradition.”

Because the event will be virtual, registrants can run or walk wherever they would like and still be united in their support for finding a cure for ovarian cancer.

“We would love for runners to tag Norma Livingston on social media and show how, where and why they ran,” she said.

More than 300 runners and walkers participated in last year’s race, and Thompson hopes to have close to that number again this year. Registration for all racing categories is $25 but is $20 for participants 14 and younger. There is no charge for ovarian cancer survivors, and there is also a $25 sleep-in donation option.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer in females in the United States and the deadliest gynecologic cancer. The most common symptoms are bloating, pelvic orabdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and urinary urgency or frequency.

All of the money raised from the event will remain in Alabama and goes to fund gynecological and ovarian cancer research at UAB, as well as other programs that support women with ovarian cancer.

“To date in conjunction with the races and the Drive Out Ovarian Cancer car tags, we have raised over $1.5 million for research,” Thompson said. “The race money funds research and helps with our programs. These include Just a Need, which provides care packages and support to ovarian cancer patients and their families."

Another program the organization has is providing the neuropathy kits which are given to ovarian cancer patients who receive treatment at UAB. The cold pack with mittens and booties helps with the side effects of treatment.

For sponsorship information, email Ashley Thompson. To register for the race, visit runsignup.com/race/al/hoover/savetheos5k to sign up for the 5K, 1 mile fun run, or sleep-in option that provides a donation.