14th annual BYOB golf scramble coming Dec. 6

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The green on the 18th hole at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa golf course.

Golfers across Alabama are scheduled to join together Dec. 6 at courses along the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail for the 14th annual BYOB (Bring Your Old Buddy) Scramble golf tournament.

The event, which is held at all of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail locations except the Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, typically draws 1,400 to 1,800 players at the 10 golf sites. Around 100 of those are at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa and 120 to 160 at Oxmoor Valley, where the tournament originated.

It was started by Hoover resident Paul Rohrback, who drowned in a fishing accident in 2014. A portion of the proceeds from the tournament goes to an education fund for Rohrback’s children.

The Robert Trent Jones Foundation board of directors decides how much goes into the education fund and how much goes to charities, said Jonathan Romeo, director of business development for the golf trail. Each golf club chooses its own charity to receive money.

Proceeds from the tournament at Ross Bridge will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, while proceeds from the Oxmoor Valley golf courses will go to the Exceptional Foundation and Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The cost to play is $120 per player at Ross Bridge and $90 per player at the other courses. The entry fee covers green’s fees, a cart, lunch and a Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail discount card for 2021. The format is a four-man team scramble. Individuals will be paired with others to form teams.

The Ross Bridge tournament was full as of mid-November, but there were still a few spots at Oxmoor Valley. To register or for more information, go to rtjgolf.com/byob.