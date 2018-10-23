14-year-old Alabaster boy charged with capital murder in Sunday Hoover shooting

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police insignia This insignia decorates the wall at the administrative offices of the Hoover Police Department at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama.

A 14-year-old boy from Alabaster has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Hoover man at a Hoover apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said the shooting took place during a marijuana drug transaction in the parking lot of the 2300 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex off Lorna Road at 4:49 p.m. Sunday.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found 23-year-old Darryl Lavon Seay suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, Czeskleba said. Hoover paramedics took him to UAB Hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives followed up on leads throughout the night and were able to identify the shooter, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued a petition for the arrest of the 14-year-old boy. The boy, whose name was withheld because of his age, was taken into custody in Alabaster today and will be taken to Jefferson County Family Court and held without bond, Czeskleba said.

"It's certainly a sad situation when you've got a 14-year-old that's buying drugs and then, when things don't go as planned, takes it upon himself to take the life of someone else," Czeskleba said.

The Hoover Police Department thanked Alabaster police for their assistance with the case.

This was Hoover's third homicide of 2018.