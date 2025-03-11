11th Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K is Saturday, March 15

× Expand Image courtesy of Jefferson State Community College

The Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day is scheduled for this Saturday, March 15, at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road.

The 11th annual 5K is held in memory of former Jefferson State Community College President Judy Merritt. The race is scheduled for 9 a.m., and the cost to participate is $25 if registering by March 14 and $30 on race day. A discounted price of $15 is available for college students and people ages 18 and younger.

Proceeds from the race will benefit college scholarships for needy Jeff State students. Medals will go to the top three male and female overall runners and top males and females in age groups. The day also includes a disc jockey, inflatables, face painting and free popcorn, cotton candy and other treats.

To register or for more information, go to jeffersonstate.edu/5k.