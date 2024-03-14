10th Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K set for Saturday at Veterans Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jefferson State Community College Runners take part in a previous Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama.

Jefferson State Community College is putting on the 10th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day this Saturday, March 16, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The 5K, held in honor of the college’s president from 1979 to 2014, is set to start at 9 a.m. Medals are to be given to the top three male and female finishers overall and the top male and female runners in 10-year age groups.

The cost to participate is $25 through Friday, March 15, and $30 on Saturday, the day of the race, for most adults. The entry fee is discounted to $15 for college students and people ages 18 and younger who use the “STUDENT” code at checkout. There also is a “virtual challenge and sleep-in” price of $15 available for those who just want to donate.

All proceeds from the race go toward scholarships for Jefferson State Community College students in need.

Runners can register at jeffersonstate.edu/5k. Winners will be announced and awards given out at the main Veterans Park pavilion at 10:30 a.m.

After the race, there will be activities that include a disc jockey, inflatables and face painting. There also will be popcorn, cotton candy and drinks in addition to offerings from vendors such as Chick-fil-A, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Baba Java Coffee.

Participants can pick up packets on Thursday, March 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Friday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Judy M. Merritt Health Science Building on Jeff State’s Shelby-Hoover campus, located across from Veterans Park at the corner of Valleydale Road and Jaguar Drive.

Runners also can pick up packets on race from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park pavilion. All runners should check in by 8:30 a.m.

For more information, email jennifer.booth@jeffersonstate.edu.