Metro Roundup: Stuff the Bus continues annual diaper drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsay Gray. Volunteers hold signs at last year's 2019 Stuff the Bus Drive. This year, the nonprofit is hoping to get over 350,000 donations of diapers to help families in need.

For the past six years, Bundles of Hope has helped supply Birmingham families who are struggling financially with diapers and other basic essentials such as wipes and feminine hygiene products. The organization partners with community agencies such as domestic violence shelters and Children’s Hospitals to get these products to those who need them.

This year, they hope to raise 350,000 diapers in donations for families in need during their annual Stuff the Bus Diaper Drive. The nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser will take place Sept. 18-27 in front of the Target shopping center on U.S. 280.

Bundles of Hope’s primary goal is to eliminate diaper need, a common problem that is often overlooked. Diaper need results from when babies must wear wet and dirty diapers for too long, sometimes having to wear them again because there are no fresh ones available. This can lead to discomfort, excessive crying and chronic diaper rash.

This year, there is an enormous need for more diapers due to the financial hardship that many are suffering because of COVID-19,” said Bundles of Hope Executive Director Lindsay Gray said. “So many families have reached out that have never needed our service,” she said.

Prior to the spread of the virus, Bundles of Hope served around 1,000 families per month and now, that number has doubled.

The organization has worked hard to deliver diapers to families while abiding by local guidelines. Using a drive through distribution and a door delivery program, people have been able to receive diapers while still social distancing.

The door delivery program is especially important for families with essential workers who do not have time to pick up diapers at community agencies, Gray said. While these people are at work, the diapers will be dropped off at their homes.

Bundles of Hope has received much support from Medical Properties Trust, which makes a lot of what they do possible.

“They have been incredible and very supportive during COVID,” Gray said.

Stuff the Bus has raised more diapers each year since the fundraiser first started. In 2019, they received 314,000 diapers, which would care for 6,280 babies. This year’s goal is 350,000.

The 10-day drive will look different this year. It typically has food trucks, bounce houses and more entertaining features, but this year it will only be a drive through diaper drive in order for everyone present to socially distance.

Bundles of Hope is taking precautions to ensure the fundraiser remains COVID-free.

A nonprofit based in Atlanta will provide a portable sink so that people at the drive can wash their hands.

“We want people to feel safe but also give the community a chance to give back,” Gray said.

There are many other ways for people to collect and donate diapers in addition to Stuff the Bus. Bundles of Hope is encouraging people in and around Birmingham to host their own neighborhood diaper drives. Collecting and donating diapers to individual neighborhoods is more flexible for families, and it also provides a contactless and safe way for anyone to donate.

To learn more about hosting a diaper drive or Stuff the Bus, email lindsaygray@bundlesdiaperbank.org, call 205-607-2112 or visit bundlesdiaperbank.org.