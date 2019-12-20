Mayor’s Minute: January 2020

New beginnings are one of the greatest gifts in life. With the start of 2020, I am excited about all of the new beginnings this year will bring.

As I reflect over the last year, I realize our city was amazingly blessed in 2019. We celebrated with hundreds of new businesses that opened up, and we hosted hundreds of events across the city, many of them at our Finley Center.

We became even more inclusive by opening our Explore Playground and Splash Pad and by offering sensory inclusive bags at several key sites across the city.

While I am grateful for all of these successes, I am most thankful for all of you — the people who make Hoover the great city that it is. Every time I get a chance to meet one of you while I am out shopping or at a parade or whether it is during a more formal occasion, I am reminded of why I am so proud to be your mayor. It is your caring spirits, beautiful collaboration and commitment to excellence that continue to make Hoover the best city in this state.

As I look ahead to 2020, I am excited about the opportunities that lie before us. We continue to make strides on improving the Riverchase Galleria mall in new ways. I know there is a strong desire to place a greater emphasis on the performing arts in our city, and I believe we are taking the necessary steps to address that issue.

2020 also presents us with the opportunity to participate in the U.S. Census. It is critical that we all take part in order for our city to receive as much federal funding as we can to help support important programs in our community.

It was Hellen Keller who said: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I look forward to partnering with you in the coming year as we work to make Hoover an even greater and stronger city.