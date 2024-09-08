Hoover zoning board to review plans for massage therapy school, virtual golf facility

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The 500 Building at Meadow Brook Corporate Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night is scheduled to consider plans for a massage therapy school in Meadow Brook Corporate Park and a virtual golf entertainment business in Trace Crossings, among other things.

Scott Deidun, the founder of the American Massage and Bodywork Institute in Vienna, Virginia, wants to open a massage therapy school in a 4,211-square-foot space in the 500 Building at Meadow Brook Corporate Park, city records show.

Classes also may involve cosmetology and esthetics and should be on evenings and weekends Monday through Saturday, ending by 10:30 p.m., according to Deidun’s application. Classes would have 20 to 25 students per session, with five staff members, the application said.

VIRTUAL GOLF FACILITY

× Expand Image courtesy of the city of Hoover A six-bay virtual golf entertainment center is proposed for the Knox Square section of the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama.

Meanwhile, Michael Frymark is requesting permission to sell alcoholic beverages in a virtual golf entertainment business called Tap-Ins in the commercial portion of the new Knox Square development in the Trace Crossings community, across Stadium Trace Parkway from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The virtual golf facility would have six bays, a putting green and a common area in the middle that includes a bar with seating for 16 people, according to plans submitted to the city. The property is zoned as a planned commercial district, and a “conditional use” approval is required for the alcohol sales.

× Expand Layout courtesy of city of Hoover The proposed layout for a six-bay virtual golf facility in the Knox Square sector of Trace Crossings in Hoover, Alabama, includes a central bar with seating for at least 16 people.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also is scheduled to consider requests for: