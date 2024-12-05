Hoover women can now apply for Junior League of Birmingham scholarships

× Expand PHOTO BY MERRICK WILSON Homewood High School's Margaret Rodgers, right, is presented with a 2024 Junior League of Birmingham scholarship by June Clark, left.

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) has announced the launch of its 2025 Academic Scholarship program, continuing its tradition of empowering women through education. The program offers financial assistance to women who excel academically, demonstrate leadership, and are committed to community service.

Scholarship awards range from $2,500 to $5,000, with the number of recipients determined annually based on funding availability. Applications are open now and will be accepted until Jan. 13, 2025. The program places a strong emphasis on supporting non-traditional students—those balancing education with unique personal circumstances—based on criteria established by The National Center for Education Statistics.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Residency: Live in Jefferson or Shelby County.

Enrollment: Be enrolled full- or part-time in an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational-technical school for the 2025 academic year.

Academic Excellence: Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from their most recent educational institution.

Community Involvement: Demonstrate leadership and active participation in community service.

Financial Need: Show financial need and leadership potential.

Applicants must also submit academic transcripts, a resume, and two letters of recommendation to complete their application.

The scholarship program reflects JLB’s mission to foster leadership among women and strengthen the Birmingham community through volunteer service. In 2024, the organization contributed over 40,000 volunteer hours and $1 million to local projects addressing key community challenges.

As one of Alabama’s most impactful volunteer organizations, JLB celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022. With nearly 2,000 members, it remains dedicated to supporting women and creating a positive difference in the region.

Women in Jefferson and Shelby Counties who are eager to advance their education while contributing to their communities are encouraged to apply for this valuable opportunity.

For more details and to access the scholarship application, visit jlbonline.com/jlb-scholarship.