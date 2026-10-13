HalloweenFest, Public Safety Night Out combine for “Heroes & Haunts” at Hoover Met Complex

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Met Halloweenfest Images - 1

Two Hoover traditions are joining forces this year. HalloweenFest, the Hoover Met Complex’s free Halloween night, and the Hoover Police and Fire departments’ Public Safety Night Out will combine as HalloweenFest: Heroes & Haunts on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Finley Center.

Admission is free. The City of Hoover is hosting the event with the Hoover Police Department and the Hoover Fire Department, with the Hoover Met Complex as co-host.

Families can trick-or-treat with 50 to 60 local vendors, play in a kids zone and get an up-close look at police and fire vehicles and equipment, including photos with police cars and fire trucks. Activities will fill the inside and outside of the Finley Center, including the parking lot.

This is the fourth year for HalloweenFest. About 1,200 people attended the first one, and organizers expect more than 4,000 this year.

“HalloweenFest has become a night Hoover families look forward to, and this year it’s even bigger,” said Hoover Met Complex General Manager Shannon James Ealy. “Bringing it together with Public Safety Night Out means kids can trick-or-treat, play and meet the police officers and firefighters who serve them, all in one evening.”

The kids zone will include face painting, inflatables, games, prize giveaways and a costume contest. Families can also enjoy free popcorn and a Halloween movie, with music playing throughout the evening. Costumes are encouraged.

Public Safety Night Out has traditionally given residents a chance to meet Hoover police officers and firefighters and see their equipment up close.

“Public Safety Night Out has always been one of our favorite nights of the year,” said Hoover Police Chief Clay Morris. “Pairing it with HalloweenFest means even more families get to meet our officers and firefighters in a fun, relaxed setting.”

Concessions will be available for purchase inside the Finley Center and in the parking lot. The Hoover Met Complex is a cashless venue, so guests should plan to pay by card or mobile payment.

Parking is free throughout the Hoover Met Complex. The Finley Center lot will be reserved for event activities, so guests should use the surrounding lots.

Vendor registration for local businesses is open until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at bit.ly/HalloweenFest-Hoover. The Hoover Met Complex is also accepting donations of giveaway and raffle prizes through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Those interested can contact Event Coordinator Chrissy Smith at 205-739-7358 or csmith@hoovermetcomplex.com.

For more information, visit hoovermetcomplex.com/events/free-halloween-event-in-hoover-2026.