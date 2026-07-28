Greystone YMCA adds new Zumba class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greystone YMCA

The Greystone YMCA has added a new Zumba class to its group fitness schedule, led by instructor Renee Collier.

The class meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the YMCA's Small Group Exercise Room.

Collier brings 18 years of teaching experience and is a licensed physical therapist assistant. A graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School, she recently returned to the Birmingham area after living in Dallas. YMCA officials said she is excited to join the Greystone community and help participants stay active through dance fitness.

The Greystone YMCA is located at 5414 U.S. 280. Branch hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 205-981-0144.