Get to know: Creator Collective member Leyton McCarn

Leyton McCarn is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective who will be working with 280 Living and the Hoover Sun this spring. In this interview, McCarn talks about what she hopes to accomplish as a journalist, as well as what other activities she’s involved with.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Leyton McCarn. I'm a sophomore at Spain Park High School, and I'm a part of the track and field team.

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I applied to be part of the Creator Collective because I wanted to work with my peers and get hands-on experiences with journalism.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: I'm a distance runner for the Spain Park Track and Field team. I'm also part of the Letters for Rose club, and, outside of school, I volunteer with Hoover Juniorrettes and Hoover Public Library.

I also like to make art in my free time.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: After high school, I plan to attend college, where I'll hopefully get a journalism degree or something of that category.

And, whatever town I settle in after college, I plan to share the stories from that community and write the best I can and spread awareness on issues that maybe don't get a lot of light shed on them. But, yeah, that's whatI hope to do.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I'm still exploring what I want to do for a career and job, but I know this experience will shape that and narrow it down for me.

And, also, I do have a few components of what I want in a job, which involves creativity and writing and just exploring stories and writing stories and making sure those stories are heard. And, yeah, that's what I want in a job.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: A fun fact about me is thatI love to travel, so one of my major life goals is to visit 30 countries by [age] 30, and so far I’ve visited four.