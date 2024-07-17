Five Guys Burgers and Fries opens in Stadium Trace Village

×

Five Guys Burgers and Fries opened its new location in the Stadium Trace Village shopping center Wednesday.

The fast-food chain took the spot formerly occupied by Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes at 1028 Marble Terrace, Suite 100, between the Cookie Cutter Hair Salon and O’Henry’s Coffee.

“It was a good day,” owner/operator Majd Lutfi said around closing time Wednesday night. “Not too busy, not to slow.”

The restaurant has about 40 employees right now, and they were busy cross-training at multiple jobs Wednesday, Lutfi said. Operating hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, he said.

This Five Guys Burgers and Fries is part of the Power Brands Hospitality Group, which has three other restaurants in Stadium Trace Village (MELT, Super Chix and Taco Mama) and one more (Grimaldi’s Pizzeria) opening soon there.

The Power Brands Hospitality Group also has three restaurants (Biscuit Belly, Cookie Fix and Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante) just down Stadium Trace Parkway at The Village at Brock’s Gap, as well as Nothing Bundt Cakes and Saw’s BBQ at Riverchase Village.

