ZOOM Class: Microsoft PowerPoint

Online Zoom class that teaches the fundamentals of Microsoft PowerPoint, a multimedia presentation application. This class gives patrons a crash course in the fundamentals of Microsoft PowerPoint, a multimedia presentation application. It covers an introduction to the application and how to perform common tasks. Microsoft PowerPoint is a digital version of a the traditional slide show. PowerPoint allows you to organize, illustrate, and present your ideas in a multimedia presentation. This class covers the use of clipart, WordArt, charts and graphs, slide templates and presentation options. The class is free of charge and designed for users new to Microsoft PowerPoint.

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 to register to attend online.

Zoom Room 3