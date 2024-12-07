The dogs are back in town for this ASC favorite holiday production! Join Spike, Fifi, Scotty, and Beauregard on this interactive musical adventure created by local playwright Jerry Sims, as his Dogtown pups learn the true meaning of the holidays. Yuletide in Dogtown is a great performance for everyone – especially kids. Be sure to arrive early for our pre-show activities. What a “pawfect” treat for the holidays!