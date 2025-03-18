Young Concert Artists Series: Michael Yeung

Meet Michael Yeung, a versatile percussion artist celebrated worldwide for his dynamic performances spanning solo recitals, chamber music, and orchestral engagements. From the stages of the United States, Europe, to Asia, Michael’s career showcases a diverse repertoire from Baroque classics to contemporary masterpieces. As a member of the renowned Percussion Collective, he premiered Alejandro Viñao’s “Poems and Prayers,” sharing stages with today’s top percussionists. Trained under percussion luminary Robert van Sice at Yale School of Music, Michael is the second percussionist ever selected for the prestigious Artist Diploma program. Passionate about education, he nurtures young talent in Hong Kong and curates innovative percussion productions, including collaborations with TEDx and Emmy Award-winning composer Garth Neustadter’s “Seaborne,” celebrating our oceans through multimedia concerts.