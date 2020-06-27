Write Club

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers.

Write Club offers the opportunity for burgeoning writers to share a five-minute selection from their current endeavors (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, scripts, articles, essays, etc.) and then receive feedback from their peers. Write Club provides a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss different topics concerning the craft of writing. This event is open to everyone and no registration is required.

A link to the Zoom meeting will be added closer to the date of the program. Links will also be emailed out to members. Email hoover.writeclub@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list!

Education & Learning
