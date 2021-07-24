Write Club via Zoom

Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers on Zoom.

Write Club is an informal group where writers can get together and share pieces of their work (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, scripts, articles, essays, etc.) and get feedback and constructive criticism from their peers. The group gives writers a chance to discuss the craft of writing and share information on literary events and resources. This group is open to everyone. To request more information or to sign up for the Write Club's monthly newsletter, email hoover.writeclub@gmail.com.

Register to receive a link to the program in your email. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820.

For adults.