Write Club Presents: Bobby Mathews

Local writer Bobby Mathews currently has two books under contract with independent publisher Shotgun Honey. Living the Gimmick, a crime novel set against the backdrop of 1980s professional wrestling, will be published in May 2022; Magic City Blues, a noir love story set in Birmingham, comes out in 2023. Bobby will give a short presentation on his road to publishing, focusing on micro-presses and independent publishers, and building on small successes. This will be followed by a workshop on log-lines and pitches. For more information on Bobby and his writing, visit https://bamawriter.com/. LOCATION: Plaza