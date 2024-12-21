Write Club Holiday Social

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Swap resources, play White Elephant and chow down!

2024 is coming to a close and what better way to celebrate than with a holiday party? Bring a gift to play White Elephant, a snack to share with your friends and good cheer!

Click here to register for the potluck: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=VpGtdktonEqTIM0yeHhGteiOKsXwEIZIjJaKh2_tBX5UMEM1Qkg3OVQwVzA1RjdRWEVTSzVBSk9XUi4u

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

Library
2054447820
