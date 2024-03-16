Write Club: Flash Fiction

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Annual showcase of Write Club talent

Hoover Write Club members take to The Library Theatre stage and share original works of poetry and prose representing a variety of genres and writing styles. All are welcome to listen and support this talented bunch of local writers. A reception follows the performance.

Location: Theatre Level

events, Library
2054447820
