Write Club: Flash Fiction
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Annual showcase of Write Club talent
Hoover Write Club members take to The Library Theatre stage and share original works of poetry and prose representing a variety of genres and writing styles. All are welcome to listen and support this talented bunch of local writers. A reception follows the performance.
Location: Theatre Level
