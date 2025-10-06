Write Club: Crafting Short Stories with local author Bobby Mathews
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Give your short story life and prepare it for publication!
Voice, Style, and Dialogue
•Give your characters something to talk about!
•Find your unique narrative voice and write authentic dialogue.
•Writing dialogue that reveals character and advances the plot.
•Balancing dialogue, action, and description.
Location: Friends Meeting Room
Info
