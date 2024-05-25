Write Club

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers.

Write Club offers the opportunity for burgeoning writers to share a five-minute selection from their current endeavors (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, script, articles, essays, etc.) and then receive feedback from their peers. Write Club provides a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss different topics concerning the craft of writing. This event is open to everyone and no registration is required.

Location: Shakespeare Room

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library
2054447820
to
Google Calendar - Write Club - 2024-05-25 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Write Club - 2024-05-25 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Write Club - 2024-05-25 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Write Club - 2024-05-25 10:30:00 ical